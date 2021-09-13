A FAMILY from Huntington have cheered up their neighbours by growing three metre sunflowers during the Spring 2020 lockdown and shared a thousand seedlings.
Wai Yi Ma, 40, and her daughters, Mei Ling Nicholson, 10, and Wai Ling Nicholson, three, and her son Tim Ling Nicholson, seven, planted hundreds of sunflowers in their garden and set 1,000 sunflower seedlings on a table in their front garden for people to take for free, making a neighbour so happy that they left the family an anonymous poem, and a few left them thank you cards and presents.
Wai Yi said: “My eldest daughter made a sign saying the plants were free and just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces during the unprecedented time.”
The poem, titled ‘Simple Treasures’, said: “My sunflower has taught me life’s simple things we really need to treasure.”
