STUDENTS from York College have made it to the national finals of the UK’s largest multi-trade construction competition.
Harvey Enwright and Michael Topham have been named as competitors at CITB’s SkillBuild National Finals 2021.
They are among 54 finalists from all over the UK who have made it through qualifying rounds of the UK’s largest multi-trade construction competition.
They will battle it out on November 16 to18 at SkillBuild, at the National Construction College in Norfolk in partnership with WorldSkills UK.
Stephen George, CITB careers product manager, said: “SkillBuild showcases the finest young talent in the sector, and this year the competitors will have come through an unprecedented and uncertain time to be learning their trade.
“I’d like to wish all the finalists the very best for their competitions, and for their future careers in this exciting and rewarding industry.”
Harvey and Michael are both finalists in the bricklaying category along with Daniel Greenwood, of Bishop Burton College, among others.
CITB’s SkillBuild competition are run under the WorldSkills UK national competition framework.
