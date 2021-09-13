A MAN exposed himself at a York landmark.
North Yorkshire Police said at about 2.50pm on Tuesday, September 7, a man exposed himself by pulling across his shorts on Millennium Bridge.
A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white, tanned male in his early 70s, at least 6ft tall and of broad build. At time of the incident he was wearing a black bicycle helmet, and black shorts. He was not wearing anything on his top half.
"He was riding a dark grey city-style electric bike with a chunky frame that the battery appeared to be situated in. It had panniers on the right-hand side if you were looking towards the bike.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and if anyone else experienced anything similar."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett. You can also email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210199177.
