A YORK Post Office is set to close its doors for the last time this weekend.
The Post Office on Front Street in Acomb will shut when the clock turns 12.30pm on Saturday, September 18.
Customers have been told the nearest alternatives are York Road and Beckfield Lane branches.
In a statement on its shop window, the Post Office said: "Following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the above branch will be closing temporarily on Saturday 18 September 2021 at 12:30.
“We are looking to restore a Post Office service in this area as soon as possible.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
