A BRAVE six-year-old from Huntington has cut 17 inches off her hair to donate to a young people’s cancer charity.

On August 26, Paige Cook, a Year Two pupil at Yearsley Grove primary school, donated her locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides young people up to 24 with free real-hair wigs after they have lost their hair due to cancer treatments or other conditions.

She had also raised £395 for the charity, close to the £550 amount needed to fit a wig.

Paige’s mum, Rachel Cook, a teaching assistant as Yearsley Grove, said: “She has always had long hair and was wanting to have it cut - her hair fell to her bottom and is now chin length.

“I asked her if she was nervous just before having it cut and she said, ‘No, because someone who is poorly is going to be really happy when they get my hair.”

Paige had asked Rachel to have her hair cut, and as it was so long, a few people had asked her if she was going to the Little Princess Trust charity, which Rachel had heard of but knew little about at the time.

After they both looked into the charity together, Paige decided that she was going to cut and donate her hair.

“Paige is a very kind girl, and always wants to help people, when she realised that she could help by donating her hair, she couldn’t wait.

“Her school has always promoted random acts of kindness, and to help people whenever we can.”

The charity also raises money to fund research into producing better treatments for children with cancer - a total of £15 million for 80 projects since 2016.

To help Paige raise money for a wig go to ustgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-cook52 to donate.