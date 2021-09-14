A NEW urban farming project has been set up in York to provide eco-friendly produce to businesses and people in the city.

LettUs Grow, an indoor farming technology provider from Bristol, has teamed up with both the University of York and Spark:York to create ‘Grow It York’.

LettUs Grow’s aeroponic technology is an eco-friendly method of growing crops indoors without soil, with less water and without the need for pesticides. The container farm will grow salad crops such as pea shoots, watercress, microgreens and herbs.

The new vertical, community farm has been opened at the heart of Spark:York’s container park in Piccadilly, alongside local restaurants, retailers and entrepreneurs.

Tom McKenzie, Spark:York’s co-founder and director, said: “This represents an exciting step forward for our project - and the first time any form of vertical growing has been trialled in York city centre.”

Grow It York was built to investigate how vertical farming can play a role in creating positive changes within food systems, while also benefitting health, the environment and the economy.

The farm also forms part of the ‘FixOurFood’ programme, a food research collaboration led by the University of York. The research aims to transform Yorkshire food networks and develop regenerative systems that will create a fairer and more sustainable future.

Professor Katherine Denby, project lead in FixOurFood, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Spark:York and LettUs Grow on this project combining research with action - growing fresh produce.”

The farm is open to the public, who can visit to see produce growing. The site is open 12pm-11pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Those who want to taste the vertically farmed produce, can pick up a free salad bag from the Spark:York’s General Store.