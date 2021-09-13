A COUPLE from Scarborough have gone viral with their comedy videos which they produced on social media during the lockdown.

Actors Jamie Honeybourne, 47, and Alan Gibbons, 49, both lost work once the lockdown began, so they started creating parody and spoof videos of the nations favourite television shows and pop groups, such as ABBA and Gogglebox, and uploading them to TikTok.

They call themselves, Isolation Creations, and have cultivated a worldwide following, with one video alone reaching over half a million views.

Jamie said: “After a few days binge watching Netflix and generally feeling sorry for ourselves we wanted to do something creative which would help cheer up our friends and family during those tough times of lockdown, and we e started sharing a new photo recreation every single day with the two of us dressed up as everything from Are You Being Served to Tiger King!

“This started as a way to keep busy but it turned into so much more than that. Being locked-down together could have had us getting on each other’s nerves but there honestly hasn’t been a single day since we started doing this that hasn’t involved lots of laughter - it has brought us so much closer together as a couple.”

Being actors has come in handy for their videos, as they have props, costumes, and wigs from their times acting in Museum of the Moving Image where they met in London in 1997, and their fringe theatre company Fandango which they started in 2008.

“We are totally overwhelmed by the response, we will get messages from people telling us they were having a really difficult day and our photo or video has made them laugh and cheered them up.

“We’ve had messages and support from loads of famous faces such as the cast of Allo Allo."