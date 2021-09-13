LOCAL traders keen to get their products seen now have a new outlet in York - pop-up 'trading carts' at a top out-of-town retail centre.

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet has laid on two of the carts, which can be rented out for the day by local start-up businesses.

Among the first local traders to use them was Millie Thomas, the founder of cupcakes business Sweet Treats by Mil, which many will know from Fridays at Shambles Market.

Millie admitted she was a little unsure how customers at the designer outlet would react to her cupcakes at first.

"Little did I know the cart would be positioned so centrally, leading to me selling out within a few hours of trading!" she said. She now plans to be at the outlet every Sunday for the rest of the year. "This is such a great opportunity to get your work out there!"

Other users of the new pop-up cart scheme include Wander Foods, a Yorkshire start-up focused on gut friendly, seed-based breakfast option and Proper Oats, another Yorkshire start-up focused on healthy breakfast options.

McArthurGlen centre manager Paul Tyler said: “The introduction of the carts is not only a great addition to our current range of stores, but also a fantastic opportunity to help local businesses that really deserve to be in the spotlight."

Cart hires start from £60/day. Local businesses can apply at enquiries@yorkdesigneroutlet.com