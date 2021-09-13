A MAN was injured in an attack in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened in Market Street in York between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday, August 28 and that the victim suffered an eye injury, and was taken by ambulance to York Hospital for treatment.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about two young males wearing sports clothing who were seen in the area at the time of the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 607 Martyn Hind. You can also email Martyn.Hind1@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210190957.
