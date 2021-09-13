THE top job is up for grabs at a village school in North Yorkshire.

Brayton CE School in Brayton Lane in the Selby village of Brayton has advertised for a new head with a salary of between £63,508 - £73,559 a year.

The school, which has 369 pupils on roll according to Ofsted, joined the Sherburn, Tadcaster and Rural (STAR) Multi-Academy Trust in 2019.

The trust has ten academies including Tadcaster Grammar and Sherburn High Schools.

Since becoming an academy the school has yet to undergo an Ofsted inspection.

The current head is Rachel Robinson who has been in post since 2018.

Advertising the job the trust board and governors said: "We are looking for a dynamic, creative and experienced person to lead our school.

"The successful applicant will have a proven track record, excellent people skills, high emotional intelligence and a strong desire to make a real difference for our pupils at this exciting stage of the school’s development.

"We are seeking to appoint an individual who will lead our school by building on its many strengths, whilst also contributing to the development of our trust.

"The pupils, staff, parents, governors and our local community are proud of our School where pupils are happy, well-behaved and enjoy learning."

They are keen for the new head to start in January or April next year subject to the candidate or as soon as possible.

If you would like to apply send your completed application form with an accompanying letter of application, no longer than 2 sides of A4 of 12 point font to Kerry Giroux, kerry.giroux@epm.co.uk.

The application closes on Sunday, September 26 at 12 midnight.