THREE bars and restaurants in York have been named as some of the "best things to do" in the city.

Condé Nast Traveller - an international monthly travel magazine which features luxury travel and holiday inspiration - said the city is "at the top of any list of must-see cities in the UK".

The magazine - which claims to be the "global citizen’s bible and muse" - gave its verdict by adding that York is "tinged with an undercurrent of the quirky and the strange, attracting ghost hunters, hippies and students".

While our historic Minster and Museum Gardens made the list as expected, three local, independent businesses were recognised with huge praise.

Among the celebrated venues was Brew York - found on Walmgate - which has a vast tasting menu of 40 taps, all brewed on site.

Beer drinkers can also tuck into food delights created by partners Yuzu Street Food - from bao and ramen to katsu fries or wings.

"The passion for their craft shines through at Brew York and brewers are not afraid to experiment with new flavours – this is Willy Wonka for beer lovers," writes Condé Nast Traveller.

Spark: York - which just celebrated its three year anniversary - was branded the "latest destination" by the magazine.

Among the venue's upcycled shipping containers, you can find street food, craft beer, cocktails, shopping opportunities and "York's smallest piano bar".

Traders are often independent with one recent Council report noting how Spark had helped 12 businesses move into permanent shops or cafes over an 18-month period.

The magazine guide also recommended one popular restaurant which offers an "eating experience where food is entertainment" - otherwise known as Skosh.

The eatery in Micklegate, which opened in 2016, was previously named in the top 100 restaurants in the country.

Named after the Japanese word Sukoshi - meaning a small amount or a little - the restaurant's concept works as a grazing style menu of internationally influenced dishes.

Condé Nast Traveller noted how Skosh had "an impressive reputation" with "creativity and beautiful presentation of each dish".

It seems York has stolen the heart of Condé Nast Traveller's writing team - and we don't blame them.