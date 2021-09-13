YORK Restaurant Week is making a comeback in a fresh bid to encourage people to try new venues out with dining-out deals from just £5.

The popular feature in the city's calendar follows previously successful events, with restaurants, bars, hotels and cafes signing up to take part in this year's event which runs from October 11 to 17.

The event was set up to encourage people to eat out during a quieter time of year, and give the city's hospitality sector a boost.

Offers range from discounted afternoon tea to a full three-course dinner.

The week is organised by the York Business Improvement District (BID) which provides support to businesses in the city.

York Restaurant Week aims to entice those who work in the city to try different places at lunchtime, while also offering an affordable way for families and friends to dine out together.

Orchid Vegan Restaurant, Supersonic Café, and Tabanco By Ambiente are among the businesses confirmed to take part so far.

BID business manager, Chris Bush who co-ordinates the event, said: “On the back of three successful events delivered in previous years, we’re confident that Restaurant Week will give residents and workers a great excuse to dine out this October and the hospitality sector will experience a well-deserved boost in trade, after what has been a tough year.

"We’re delighted to be able to bring the event back this year and look forward to working with lots of fantastic food and drink business based in York city centre, including some new faces to the scene.”

Applications are open now for city centre bars, cafés, restaurants, pubs, hotels and street food vendors to get involved.

More than businesses participated in the 2020 event, and the BID hope to match this again.

Businesses can register to take part at www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk The deadline for applications is Friday, September 24, at 5pm.

To take advantage of the offers, diners visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk

All the offers will be published online a couple of weeks before the event starts, including details of all participating venues and their offers priced at either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

There is no limit to the amount of offers diners can access. Vouchers will be available to download (completely free) from the website from Monday, September 27.

Diners are advised to book ahead – every restaurant has a limited capacity and offers are anticipated to be popular. Booking a table is a sensible step to avoid disappointment.

For more information, visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk