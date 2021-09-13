A MAN is wanted by police after an attack in a supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault that took place in a York supermarket.
The force say it happened at Tesco in Clifton Moor at 8.30pm on Monday, August 2 and involved a man suspect and supermarket staff. Despite extensive enquiries, the suspect has not yet been identified.
A spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he will have information that could help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information about the man’s identity is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Russell or email nicola.russell@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.