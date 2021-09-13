POLICE are trying to trace a man and boy seen acting suspiciously near empty properties.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for any information following a suspicious incident at property in Fairburn near Selby.

They say that on Wednesday, September 1 a homeowner in the Caudle Hill area of Selby contacted them as her CCTV cameras had picked up images of a man and boy on her property. When challenged by a neighbour the man said he was looking for scrap metal.

A police spokesman said: "The man and boy left the property and returned to a white van which was being driven by another man. The van appeared to have branding or a company logo on the side.

"The man who was walking around the property is described as 40-45 years of age, with a small beard and was wearing a blue baseball cap and jacket, khaki trousers and black trainers. The boy is described as small with a slim build with short hair and was wearing a green jacket and jeans.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who saw anyone acting suspiciously, or anyone who may have capture dashcam or CCTV footage of a white van containing two men and a child being driven around the area.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PCSO 3537 Graham-Merrett. You can also email Alastair.Graham-Merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.