A CAR was seized by police officers after a roadside stop.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a VW Passat in Huby just off the A658 near Harrogate yesterday (September 12) and found the vehicle had been untaxed for over a year.
Traffic constable David Minto said: "The driver was aware of the situation, although he stated he thought it was only a month expired.
"No excuses for this one.
"The car was seized and the diver reported on behalf of the DVLA."
