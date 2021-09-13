FIREFIGHTERS were called out to reports of a fire close to the city walls in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out shortly before 11pm last night (September 12) to Rosemary Place off Walmgate in the shadow of the Bar Walls.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from York responded to a report of a fire in the open.
"On arrival crews found a motorbike well alight.
"Crews extinguished the fire and passed details onto the police."
