A SHOP in York's historic Stonegate has applied for permission for its purple coloured frontage which was painted in May.
A retrospective application for listed building consent has been submitted to City of York Council for the front of the former Jack Wills shop, which is now Kingdom of Sweets, to be temporarily painted purple instead of black.
An application document from Savills commercial planning states that the building was repainted in May to reflect Kingdom of Sweets' business model.
"Kingdom of Sweets is a young and dynamic brand and it aims to create an exciting and interesting shopping experience," it says.
"The shopfront needs to excite and attract people in order for the premises to be commercially viable."
It says Stonegate has a wide pallet of colours with, in addition to traditional colours or white and black, a range of pastel shades and 'more expressive colours, including vivid blues, bright yellows and deep reds.'
It claims the repainting does not trigger any unacceptable harm to the listed building or the appearance, setting or character of the conservation area.
It says the business has committed to painting the front back to its original colour when it departs the premises.
