URGENT work was carried out this morning to resurface a 'lethal' road surface on York's Lendal Bridge.
Cycling campaigners hit out last week over the condition of the surface at the side of the road, which was 'folding into the footpath' - narrowing the part of the road that could be safely used by people on bikes.
City of York Council said urgent localised repairs, including Lendal Bridge, would begin today and workmen were out by mid-morning, with one lane over the bridge closed while work took place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.