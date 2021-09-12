YORK’S River Ouse became a scene of laughter, fun and cheers again today as the York Dragon Boat Challenge was staged for the first time since July 2019.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of York, was one of the highlights of the year on the river for 18 years until it had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The event has raised an astonishing £1.2 million over the years for local good causes and between £60,000 and £70,000 more was raised today.

Two-thirds went to charities nominated by the teams and a third was divided between two charities nominated by the Rotary Club - SASH, which helps homeless young people, and The Hut York, which provides activities and support for people with mental health issues and/or learning disabilities.

This year’s challenge was delayed by the pandemic to September from its usual date in July but it was blessed by a sunny morning and a mild and dry afternoon yesterday.

Thirty-one teams, each of 16-20 people, took part, down slightly on the usual 36 because of Covid, including three teams from the military, some from charities and others from workplaces such as Aviva.

Most teams took to the water in fancy dress, including Vikings, Romans and pirates.

Brian Joscelyne, who chairs the race’s organising committee, said many of those taking part had said how pleased they were to be ‘out and doing something again.’

He said: “It went really well. It was brilliant.”

He said the overall winners after a very close final were Certa Cito of 2 Signal Regiment in one minute, 19.18 seconds, narrowly ahead of the Merchant Taylors in second place and the Merchant Adventurers in third.

The award for best dressed team went to York in Recovery, whose team wore home-made bee costumes.