THE driver of this vehicle which crashed on a North Yorkshire road was found by police at home - and then gave a positive breath test.
Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted that the single vehicle collision happened on the A61 near South Stainley, between Harrogate and Ripon.
"Driver located at home address and provides positive preliminary breath specimen," he said.
"Driver then provides further evidential specimen in custody. Charged."
