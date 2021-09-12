A TERRORIST may lose the sight in one eye after being attacked at a prison near York, it has been reported.

Darren Osborne, 51, serving life for the murder of a man outside the Finsbury Park mosque in London in 2017, was stabbed at Full Sutton top security jail in August last year.

Another inmate, Patrick Chandler, attacked him with a sharpened wooden tool on a prison sports pitch, leaving Osborne with permanent damage to his eye.

Patrick Chandler, who pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm in the assault, has been ordered to serve a further eight years in jail on top of his previous life sentence for a murder in Essex in 2017.