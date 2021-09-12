A MAN has been arrested after an incident involving a knife in a North Yorkshire village.
Police officers descended on Eggborough, near Selby, at 4.24pm yesterday after concerns were reported about a man in possession of a knife in the street, where children were present.
North Yorkshire Police said a local man in his mid-20s was arrested and taken into custody.
It said nobody was injured and it was believed to be an isolated incident, and an investigation was ongoing.
It added that the force would like to thank residents for their patience whilst police dealt with the matter.
