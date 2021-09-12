YORK now has the lowest Covid infection rate in the region after a further fall in the number of cases.
Latest figures published by Public Health England show the rolling seven-day rate in the week to September 6 in the City of York Council area was 257.3 cases per 100,000 population, after 543 cases were confirmed.
It said the case rate had decreased relative to the previous week by 0.4 per cent.
The rate compares with:
*467.1 in East Yorkshire, up by 25.8 per cent
*384.3 in North Yorkshire, up by 27.7 per cent
*443.9 in Selby district, up by 37 per cent
*440.7 in Harrogate, up by 34.6 per cent
*346.9 in Ryedale, up by 23.7 per cent
*311.1 in Hambleton, up by 17.7 per cent
*395.4 in Scarborough, up by 22.9 per cent
*311.1 in Hambleton, up by 17.7 per cent
*316.4 in Richmondshire, up by 37.1 per cent
*403.4 in Leeds, up by 25.7 per cent
*609 in Hull, up by 22.7 per cent
*405.2 in Redcar and Cleveland, up by 12.8 per cent.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.