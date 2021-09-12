THREE youths became trapped in a field after one of them suffered a suspected broken arm.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew assisted the youths back over the fence using ladders in Firby Road, Bedale, last night.
The youth with the suspected broken arm was then taken to A&E by their parents.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment