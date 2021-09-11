THE University of York is developing a new project to help male NHS frontline staff at risk of low mood, burn-out, anxiety and depression in the wake of the pandemic.

Mental health difficulties are said to account for almost a quarter of NHS sickness absence, and male staff may be disproportionally affected because they often don't seek help, says lead researcher, Professor Paul Galdas, from the university's Department of Health Sciences.

He said identifying effective early interventions was critical to mitigating the mental health risks such workers faced during the current Covid pandemic and beyond.

Researchers will develop, deliver and evaluate the early intervention programme that aims to improve common mental health challenges and is being delivered in partnership with York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Tees Esk & Wear Valleys NHS Trust, and North West Ambulance Service.

About 45 male NHS frontline workers at risk of low mood will be recruited for the pilot which is being funded by men’s health charity Movember and starts this winter, before being rolled out across the NHS toward the end of the project in two years’ time.

A spokesperson said the Behavioural Activation for Low mood and anxiety in Male NHS frontline workers (BALM programme) was created following research showing frontline NHS staff are at increased risk of mental health difficulties, and that male frontline workers often do not seek help and may be disproportionately affected.

"Behavioural Activation is an effective treatment that can be used as an early intervention to help stop these difficulties getting worse," they said.

The programme is one of 14 projects from across the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and the US, that form part of the £4.47 million Movember Vets and First Responders programme.

They will use funds raised by Movember and The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), with additional funding from Gillette in the UK, to identify and evaluate promising programs that improve the mental health and wellbeing and prevent suicide in veterans and first responders around the world.

Movember's Global Director of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Brendan Maher, said: “We owe an enormous amount to our veterans and first responder communities. Through this initiative, Movember wants to help our grant funding partners prove that their programs are positively impacting mental health outcomes.”

Olivia Hughes, Senior Communications Manager, Gillette UK, said it was proud to work with the charity each year to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause.

"The past year has been no exception, and after a such a challenging time, and one that’s really shone the spotlight on the importance of our mental health, we’re so pleased that the funds raised are going to these incredible projects that foster such important support for our frontline workers.”