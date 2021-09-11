A 15-ACRE field of sunflowers is blooming in memory of a broadcaster who started his career at BBC Radio York.

Dom Busby, of Harrogate, who died in June, four weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, worked as a sports reporter and presenter on BBC Radio Five Live.

David and Rachael Sowery, who own The Log Shed near Boroughbridge, say they had been planning a fundraiser with Dom before he passed away and now the event would be in memory of him.

They said people would have the chance to walk in the field and pick their own sunflowers for £6 per person, with 50 per cent of funds raised going towards two charities selected by Dom’s mum; Macmillan Cancer Support and St Michael’s Hospice.

Rachael said she wanted to raise as much money as possible for the two charities as it had been a particularly tough year for them due to Covid.

Michaela Ryder, Macmillan’s Senior Relationship Fundraising Manager, said: “This is such a beautiful tribute to Dom who was clearly so highly thought of in both his professional and personal life.

"We can’t wait to see the fields in full bloom which will provide a great opportunity to raise money after what’s been a difficult year.

"We can’t thank Rachael and David enough as their efforts will help Macmillan do whatever it takes to be there for people currently living with cancer.”

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/Yorkshire-Sunflower-Walk-Pick-Your-Own-104685821725741.