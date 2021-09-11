THE Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is moving to a spectacular new location later this month - outside Harrogate.

It will be set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, Newby Hall & Gardens, near Ripon, from September 17 to 19.

A spokesperson said the Harrogate Flower Shows were organised and run twice a year, in April and September, by the North of England Horticultural Society.

"The society announced the relocation of its autumn event to Newby Hall at the end of 2019," they said.

"The spring flower show will remain at the Great Yorkshire Showground and will next be staged on 21 – 24 April 2022."

They said the autumn show will feature favourites such as garden installations, plant nurseries, a world-famous giant veg competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

"New for 2021 is a series of stunning floral art exhibits inspired by the beautiful interior of the stately home," they said. "Newby as Nature will take visitors on an amazing journey through a series of ground-floor rooms before emerging into the hall’s fabulous gardens.

"A packed programme of live talks and demos will include grow-your-own tips and delicious dishes from the Great Northern Larder, stunning arrangements from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley, and regular gardener’s questions with the GROW! team.

"A special outdoor exhibition on The Art of the Chrysanthemum will tell the story of one of the world’s most ancient blooms, while a Time and Place exhibition traces the last century of gardening at Newby, which boasts with some of Europe’s longest herbaceous borders and 15 different garden ‘rooms’."

They said admission would include the flower show, as well as access to Newby’s gardens and children’s adventure park, plus great garden shopping, crafts, gifts and specialist foods.

Show director Nick Smith said: “It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone and there can be no better way to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back to the autumn flower show than re-opening at a spectacular new location like Newby Hall.

"We are very excited about what we will now be able to offer and very much looking forward to a great future in a new home!”

*Tickets priced £22 for adults and £8 for children aged 5-15, with children under 5 going free, can be bought by going to www.flowershow.org.uk.