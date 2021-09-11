A MOTORCYCLIST fell off their bike after they almost collided with two cars on a country road.
Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the B1249 at Octon, near Driffield, at 7.45am on Tuesday.
They also want the drivers of the cars to come forward.
"It was reported that two cars and a motorcycle nearly collided, with the driver of the motorcycle falling off the bike as a result," said a force spokesperson.
"Thankfully there were no serious injuries as a result."
Anyone who saw the incident, or has dashcam footage from around the time of the collision, should phone101 quoting log 100 of 7 September 2021.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.