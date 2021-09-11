ACOMB has become York's latest Covid hot spot, with an infection rate of almost 500 cases per 100,000 people.
The district is the only one in the city to be shaded purple on Public Health England's latest Covid map as its rolling seven day rate in the week to September 5 reached 496.7, well above the threshold of 400 cases.
By contrast, Fulford, Heslington and the University of York has a rate of only 125.1, Clifton North has a rate of only 126.9, Osbaldwick's rate is only 154.7 and York city centre's is 155.8.
Outside of York, Malton and Norton has the highest rate, of 559.2, and Tadcaster has a rate of 476.3.
York's overall rate is 255.4 cases per 100,000, which compares with an average for the UK of 392.1 and for the whole of England of 338.3.
North Yorkshire's rate is 366.3 and East Yorkshire's is 450.8.
