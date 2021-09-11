TWO people were trapped in their vehicle following a crash near Fountains Abbey.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its crews were called out to the single vehicle collision in Moor Lane, Aldfield, near Ripon, at just after 6pm last night.
It said they released two people using hydraulic spreaders and fortunately, both were believed to have suffered no injuries.
