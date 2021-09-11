It was a day that left the world reeling in shock.
The 9/11 terror attacks had repercussions still felt around the world today, 20 years later.
On September 11, 2001, 19 men hijacked four commercial airplanes on the and travelled towards major US landmarks in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
2,977 lives were lost as a result of the attacks which sparked irreversible changes to the world, not least the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
2,753 people were killed at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhatten, New York, when two flights intentionally crashed into the north and south towers.
184 people were killed at the Pentagon in Washington when American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the building.
40 passengers and crew died near Shanksville, Pennsylvania when a flight crashed into a field.
The world watched on in horror as footage of the attacks were beamed across the globe live on TV screens.
In the days leading up to the anniversary major networks and streaming platforms are rolling out a range of programmes to commemorate the lives lost and look back on one of the darkest days in US and world history.
Not least Netflix, with 'Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror' from which many striking images were shown from the day.
Here is a collection of images caught on 9/11 and in the immediate aftermath which remind us of why September 11, 2001, is a day the world will never forget.
10 striking images that tell the story the 9/11 terrorist attacks
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.