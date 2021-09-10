A man who sparked a police search after going missing in North Yorkshire has been found "safe".
Earlier today (Friday, September 10) North Yorkshire Police said they were searching for Neville Hattersley, 52, who had been staying in the Cayton Bay area near Scarborough on holiday and was last seen by his family at around 8am this morning when he left his accommodation to go to a shop to buy milk.
Police said Neville was from Bradford and his family raised the alarm when he did not return to his accommodation.
However, the force this evening confirmed Mr Hattersley was safe.
A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that Neville Hattersley, 52, missing in the Cayton Bay area near Scarborough earlier today, has been found safe.
"Thank you for your assistance with our appeal."
