MENTAL health charity Samaritans have urged anyone struggling with their mental health to hold onto hope.

The campaign comes as organisations come together to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, held annually on September 10.

To mark the global event, the charity has shared personal stories on its website which explore what 'hope' means in suicide prevention and the complexity of it.

Here in York, data shows 70 people were registered as having died by suicide in York between 2018 and 2020 – the latest available data from the Office for National Statistics.

Contact Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org

Writing on the charity's website, a spokesperson for Samaritans said: "Hope can mean something different to everyone. Feeling hopeful can be anything from lifting your mood, to giving you something to focus on, or something to look forward to in the future. It doesn’t have to mean that you feel like everything is going to be amazing right away, but it’s about building belief in yourself that things can get better.

Gratitude, like hope, is something that we sometimes need to practice and build into our everyday lives.



There are lots of different ways you can reflect on the things you're grateful for, to help you feel more positive ✍️ #WorldSuicidePreventionDay https://t.co/M5ZsHtpd4l pic.twitter.com/85ID2jnh0Q — Samaritans (@samaritans) September 10, 2021

"Many of us have faced difficult circumstances during the pandemic. As we ease out of restrictions you might feel like there is more to look forward to, but it’s OK if you're still feeling the effects of the past year. Our lives may look different now, and it’s normal that it may take some time to adjust."

From people who benefit for a creative escape like painting to fundraisers who find joy through charity runs, the charity has asked people to try practice hope in all its forms through life.

The spokesperson added: "When you find it difficult to be hopeful, remember that hope is something that you can practice and build upon bit by bit. No matter how small you start, allowing ourselves to linger on positive and hopeful moments each day can help us start to feel more resilient."

Recommendations included going for a walk with a friend, becoming present in the moment, challenging negative thoughts in your mind and practicing gratitude and keeping prompts in a self care box.

One of those sharing her story was Emma, the National Suicide Prevention Alliance (NSPA)'s Lived Experience Influencer.

Speaking on this year's theme - 'Creating Hope Through Action' - Emma said: "Overall, I’m hopeful because talking about suicide prevention is something that we can all do. Talking about suicide saved my life, and that gives me hope.”

Katherine, who holds a similar role, said: "The first time I had hope – and truly knew what it meant – was when I talked to someone who had lived-experience of something similar to what I was facing.”

Full personal stories on hope can be found via www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/if-youre-having-difficult-time/staying-hopeful/