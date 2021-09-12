FAMILIES looking forward to the October half term can trip the light fantastic at one of North Yorkshire’s best-loved attractions.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced a series of exciting events and activities from October 23 - 31.

In addition to its unique Light Spectacular half term event - a 50 minute illuminated journey with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs departing from Pickering to Levisham Station every evening- the popular heritage railway, will also be operating its Bronze timetable services between Pickering and Whitby. During half term, a family ticket can be purchased from £78, with children travelling for only £1 each.

Take a walk on the wild side with NYMR on Wednesday, October 27, when the award-winning attraction invites families to hop-on board to Levisham station for the NYMR’s Wild on Wednesday from 9.30am-3pm. This nature-focussed session with NYMR’s Conservation Officer Kerry Fieldhouse features four nature activities, where families will learn all about the wildlife and nature along the lineside. Activities include:

l Skullduggery, helping families identify the skulls of some of the animals found around the NYMR - with all the skulls replicas and no animals harmed.

l The Nest Station: Buzzards have to make large and strong nests for their chicks high up in the trees and plenty have been identified near NYMR. Make your very own nest whilst learning all about the birds in the area.

l Forest Folk and Tree Trail: Create your own forest folk character on the trees along the trail, leaving a friendly and funny trail for walkers to come by.

For more information about October half term at NYMR and the Bronze timetable operating during this time visit: nymr.co.uk/October-half-term Light Spectacular trains run from October 23-31 departing at 6pm and 7.45pm, tickets cost £25 per person.

To find out more, or to purchase tickets visit: nymr.co.uk/Event/light-spectacular