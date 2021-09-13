Help! Can anyone please explain why the number 26 bus is no longer going round the one-way system in South Bank?
There are no notices on bus stops in Queen Victoria Street explaining what is going on.
On race days, they used to come down the street and on to Knavesmire Road.
We only get one bus an hour - some pensioners were waiting two hours for a bus.
Diana Ankers,
South Bank,
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.