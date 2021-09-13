Not having TV reception has been liberating

AS one of the many York residents effected by the August 10 fire at the Bilsdale Transmitter I personally find it one of the best "act's of God" that's happened to me.

Television was once described to me as "chewing gum for the brain" and the lack of TV has a liberating effect.

Instead of having breakfast reading the Press and with the TV going in the background, we now simply enjoy the papers, enjoy the breakfast, and enjoy the silence from the box in the corner (TV ).

Other than catching up on the news and the occasional programme on the internet I've really enjoyed the lack of Tyne Tees television and we have become far more selective on the programmes we watch.

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

York

Urgent action needed on heart care in UK

THE Covid-19 pandemic has caused huge disruption to life-saving heart care, causing untold heartbreak for so many. Latest figures show that around 21,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber were waiting for heart tests and treatment, including heart surgery, at the end of June.

Despite the unwavering efforts of everyone across the health and care system, the situation could get even worse. New analysis by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) predicts that the number of people anxiously waiting for heart care and diagnosis in England could peak at over half a million in January 2024. In this scenario, it could take up to five years for cardiac waiting lists to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

That’s why the Government must act now. We need a clear cardiovascular strategy for England to support recovery from the pandemic, alongside substantial long-term investment in the health and care system, with targeted funding to tackle the backlog of heart care.

To help us, we’re calling on readers to email their MP, urging them to show their commitment to addressing this vast backlog and help end the untold heartbreak. You can do that by visiting bhf.org.uk/askyourmp

Without this urgent action from the Government, we’re deeply concerned that many heart patients might not get the life saving care they need before it’s too late.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths,

Chief Executive,

British Heart Foundation

Sunflower shocker!

IT may not be the biggest or smallest but this sunflower has grown in an unusual place between path and wall!

It is just underneath bird feeders which we fill with sun flower hearts.

Janet Delap,

Rawcliffe,

York