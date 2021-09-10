POLICE are searching for a missing man.
North Yorkshire Police say they are searching for Neville Hattersley, 52, who is staying in the Cayton Bay area near Scarborough on holiday and was last seen by his family at around 8am this morning (September 10) when he left his accommodation to go to a shop to buy milk.
Police say Neville is from Bradford and his family raised the alarm when he did not return to his accommodation.
A police spokesman said: "We are very concerned for his safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen Neville or knows where he is now, to contact them.
"He is described as white wear dark rimmed spectacles and was last seen wearing a blue and pink polo shirt, maroon shorts and black trainers.
"Anyone who has seen Neville or knows where he is now, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 999."
