PEOPLE living near a bar in York city centre have objected to plans to keep its roof terrace open until 1am, claiming the noise from customers will disturb their sleep.

Mehmet Simsek has applied to City of York Council for a variation of the premises licence for Trio Meze Tapas Bar in Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate.

A council licensing sub-committee will on Thursday decide on his application to extend alcohol sales from 11pm to 1am, and to delete a restriction on the roof terrace’s opening to 9pm.

North Yorkshire Police has objected, claiming the prevention of crime and disorder and public nuisance would be undermined, and similar representations have been received from the council’s public protection department.

The owner of a property in nearby Shambles has written to the council to say they had been asked by residents to lodge an objection.

They said a number of upper floors of properties in Shambles were in residential use, with one in particular having a kitchen and bedroom overlooking Trio’s first floor terrace.

They said residents had said that even at the present time, their enjoyment of their home was ‘substantially disturbed,’ and any further extension to 1am would be intolerable and prevent them sleeping at night.

Another objector said the loss of amenity to local residents from the terrace had rightly been acknowledged by the opening times restrictions.

“I think it is outrageous to now extend the opening hours for the roof terrace to 1am or indeed any later than 9pm,” they said.

“Some weight has to be given to the acoustics of noise at rooftop level where the roof is at the same level as domestic properties in the area.

“Noise at this height travels great distances, whereas street level noise is dissipated by surrounding structures.”

Guildhall ward councillor Denise Craghill has also objected, saying conditions previously imposed to restrict noise late at night in the area were included to reduce the negative impact of the premises on people who live in the area.

“They were put there for a purpose and I see no reason why that should change,” she said.

“Residents in the area still deserve some controls over noise levels late at night.”