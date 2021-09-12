A WELL-KNOWN independent interiors and design business is holding a warehouse clearance sale.

Next weekend (September 18 and 19) Upside Down Design, which has been at 27, Bootham in York for almost four years, is having another warehouse clearance at St Olave’s Church Hall nearby in Marygate.

When the business launched it was a design space and shop front for the interior design business, Upside Down Design Interiors which owner, Carole Whitby, has run since September 2012, with selected homeware products.

It has since evolved and they have extended their product ranges to accommodate their wide customer base from York and far beyond.

The sale follows on from previous popular events and will feature furniture, ex-display pieces and seconds, cushions, throws and blankets, lighting, fabric by the metre and lots of home accessories.

Carole said she has a very simple ethos: "We don’t sell anything that we wouldn’t love to have in our own homes."

She says the shop stocks a selection of gifts, ranging from cushions, throws, candles, books, games and stationery to beauty and fashion accessories, not to mention stylish furniture and fabrics, which will be reduced in price for this weekend event.

She said all the items are carefully selected by her and her team with an eclectic, contemporary mix of beautifully designed on-trend items.

The hall is just opposite Marygate car park for anyone coming from further afield and the sale will be open from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

For more information you can contact the team at Upside Down Design by emailing shop@upsidedowndesign.co.uk or call 01904 341049.