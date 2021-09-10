POLICE are looking to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault at Harrogate railway station.
The incident took place at 7.08pm on Saturday, August 7, when a young woman was approached by a man while waiting for her train.
After turning away from him, the man continued to speak to her before sexually assaulting her.
Officers believe the man in this CCTV image might have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises this man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.
The reference number for this incident is 567 of August 7, 2021.
You can also report information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
