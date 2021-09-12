A MAIN street just outside York will close for the day to make way for a festival.
Main Street in Bishopthorpe will be closed between Acaster Lane and Croft Court during the Bishopthorpe Festival from 7am to 7pm on September 19 2021. This is to ensure the event can be held safely.
It is just one of the latest traffic restrictions announced for York.
Others include:
Main Street, Copmanthorpe
From 4 Main Street (Trowel House Farm) and 2 Moor Lane, Copmanthorpe for roadway resurfacing works from 8.30pm on September 13 to 4am September 17. The ‘one way’ direction of traffic flow in Church Street, Copmanthorpe, will be suspended during this period to allow two-way traffic flow. The road will only be closed between 8.30pm and 4am each night.
Mount Vale Drive, York
From 8am on September 14 to 4.30pm on September 17 between 14 Mount Vale Drive and 2 Towton Avenue (closed road) for new roadway connection works to be created.
The road will be reopened each night between 4.30pm and 8am the following morning.
Carmelite Street, York
From 8am to 5pm on September 17 for works to be carried out safely. An alternative route for diverted vehicles and pedestrians will be signed.
For further information, contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk
