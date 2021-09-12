THREE drivers are off the roads after York magistrates heard how they got behind the wheel after taking drugs or drinking.
Robert James Smith, 50, of Millgate, Selby, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned for three years. He was also fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Ashley Luke Fulcher, 30, of Raincliffe Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, drink driving and driving without insurance.
He was banned from driving for 19 months. given a community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Ben Kristian Walker, 29, of Thornfield Avenue, Heworth, pleaded guilty to drug driving and was banned for three years. He was given a community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.
