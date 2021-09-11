TINY treasures sessions are returning on Thursdays to the Treasure House in Beverley.
From Thursday, September 16, children under five and their accompanying adults can take part in themed activities in the Treasure House museum and Beverley Art Gallery.
Activities include messy play, painting and crafting, role play, handling items, with each session finishing with a story and a ‘tiny challenge’.
Lucy Cooke, the under 5s learning coordinator at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We are excited to be able to bring back these sessions, which are based on really interesting themes, reflecting on what the Art Gallery and Museum offers to visitors.”
The first theme is ‘building’, with future themes including archaeology and fossils.
“They promise to be a lot of fun – but we would advise the young participants to bring a change of clothes with them, just in case.”
Booking is needed, visit: www.eastridingmuseums.co.uk/whats-on.
