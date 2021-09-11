YORK’S Annual Community Carol Concert is to go ahead again in December after last year’s event was scrapped because of Covid.

Organiser Graham Bradbury says the concert will be run to strict guidelines and give everyone a 'much-needed festive fillip.'

He said all the participants who were scheduled to take part in 2020 had been invited back for this year’s concert, which will take place at York Barbican at 2pm on Sunday, December 12.

Those taking part would include Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band, Dringhouses Primary School Choir, Clifton Green Primary School Choir, Stamford Bridge Community Choir and Steve Cassidy.

He said the carols would be conducted by musical director Mike Pratt and the concert would be hosted by the Rev Andrew Foster and BBC Radio York’s Adam Tomlinson.

He said tickets priced at £8.00 adults, £6 Senior Citizens and under 14s, with a Family Ticket for £24 (2 adults and 2 under 14’s) would go on sale at www.yorkbarbican.co.uk from 10am on Monday.

He said: "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s concert, unfortunately, had to be cancelled.

"However, all the participants from 2020 have been re-invited and will be taking to the stage in what has become recognised as one of York’s must-go-to Christmas events."

He said proceeds from the concert would be shared between the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and St Leonard’s Hospice, which was nominated by The Press.

“We have worked very closely with York Barbican and all the performers to make sure everyone is agreeable, working to strict guidelines and that the audience will also feel comfortable and safe in the auditorium to enable them to enjoy a much-needed festive fillip."