YORK’S city centre economy is staging a strong recovery from the pandemic as ‘staycationers’ flock after lockdown – with footfall figures near to or even exceeding pre-pandemic numbers, figures suggest.

Between the first quarter of 2021, when the city was in lockdown, and the second quarter of the year, spending has risen by 472 per cent, according to Movement Insight, a data consultant used by council chiefs.

Ashley Young, senior marketing and communications manager at Make It York, said: “We are seeing a strong reopening for our city centre economy with footfall returning to levels close to, and on some occasions above in 2019.”

Restaurant diners’ spending has jumped from £2.3 million to £39.9 million, and high street retail shop spending has increased from £2.2 million to £18 million over the same period. Clothing sales in particular have seen a sharp jump from £207,000 to £14.9 million.

Ashley said: “We are also seeing a strong demand from the staycation market with bookings and revenue looking positive over the coming months.”

City centre footfall levels have maintained the same throughout the summer- both June and July saw approximately 750,000 visitors.

During July, more than 50 per cent of those visitors had travelled from over 50km away.

Figures from Hospitality Association York show that the Average Daily Rate (ADR) - the average revenue earned per hotel room per day - for these visitors was £124.60, with a hotel occupancy of 87 per cent for August 2021, compared to 93.6 per cent occupancy and an ADR of £93 for August 2019.

Martin Bradnam, the general manager and chairperson of Hospitality Association York, said: “The ADR growth is astounding at a 34 per cent growth showing demand for the city.”