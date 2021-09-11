OPINION: AS WITH many life-changing events, most of us can remember where they were when news came through of the attack on the World Trade Center. I was in the T&A’s office in Hall Ings. We were all standing around, glued to the TV screens. When the third plane landed on the Pentagon, I wanted to go home to my family, convinced the whole world was under threat.
As an individual my life didn’t change, but globally everyone’s lives changed. From that day, life on this planet seemed far more precarious, far more fragile, and has done ever since.
