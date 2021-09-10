FIREFIGHTERS freed someone after a crash shut a main road for several hours.

All three emergency services were on the scene in the early hours of yesterday morning (September 9) after a single vehicle crash close to the Tadcaster Road roundabout near Tesco Askham Bar and York College.

One witness, who didn't want to be named, said firefighters had to use cutting equipment to free someone from the car which went in to the railings near to the pedestrian crossing.

The accident happened at around midnight and the road was reopened after a couple of hours.