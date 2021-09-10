Fans expressed concern for Phill Collins after a rare interview on BBC Breakfast he admitted he “can barely hold a drumstick”.
The 70-year-old music legend appeared to be slurring his words as he spoke on the BBC breakfast show.
“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” Phil said.
He continued: “No [can't still play]... I’d love to.
“But I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. There are certain physical things that get in the way.”
“We’re all men of our age and I think to some extent, yeah, I think it probably is putting it to bed,” he said.
“I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”
Phil Collins fans react
The interview saw fans rush to social media to off their support and concern of the singer-songwriter.
One viewer tweeted: “Nothing but respect for Phil, but its time to pass the drums to the next generation. Luckily, his son is already doing a very good job.”
A second wrote: "Aww just seen Phil Collins on bbc breakfast. He doesn’t look at all well."
“Incredibly sad to see Phil #Collins physical deterioration and his statements about the final tour with #Genesis, said a third.
