Fans expressed concern for Phill Collins after a rare interview on BBC Breakfast he admitted he “can barely hold a drumstick”.

The 70-year-old music legend appeared to be slurring his words as he spoke on the BBC breakfast show.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” Phil said.

He continued: “No [can't still play]... I’d love to.

“But I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. There are certain physical things that get in the way.”

“We’re all men of our age and I think to some extent, yeah, I think it probably is putting it to bed,” he said.

“I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

Phil Collins fans react

The interview saw fans rush to social media to off their support and concern of the singer-songwriter.

One viewer tweeted: “Nothing but respect for Phil, but its time to pass the drums to the next generation. Luckily, his son is already doing a very good job.”

A second wrote: "Aww just seen Phil Collins on bbc breakfast. He doesn’t look at all well."

“Incredibly sad to see Phil #Collins physical deterioration and his statements about the final tour with #Genesis, said a third.