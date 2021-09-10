FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help rescue a horse.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 7.52pm last night (September 9) to Buttercrambe.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Malton, Huntington and Tadcaster attended to assist with the rescue of a horse from a river.
"Specialist animal rescue equipment was used to help reunite the horse with its owner."
