FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help rescue a horse.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 7.52pm last night (September 9) to Buttercrambe.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Malton, Huntington and Tadcaster attended to assist with the rescue of a horse from a river.

"Specialist animal rescue equipment was used to help reunite the horse with its owner."