A DRIVER has been arrested after failing to stop following an accident.
North Yorkshire Police say they arrested the driver of a Peugeot 208 on Wednesday night (September 8) after following up on reports of a fail to stop crash in Knaresborough.
Sgt Paul Cording said: "The vehicle was located parked up on outskirts of Harrogate and the suspect was found wandering nearby.
"They were arrested for drink and drug driving, no licence, no insurance, theft of number plates, failing to stop and report an accident, fraudulent use of a registration plate and having two defective tyres.
"A shoutout also to the off duty Humberside officer who witnessed the crash and called NYP control room with details of the offending vehicle which in turn helped automatic number plate recognition do their stuff and close the net on the suspect."
